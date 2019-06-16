Gainsborough Strider Matt Huteson second in debut ultra event

On a rare summer weekend of little racing for Gainsborough Striders, Mat Huteson chose to take on the unusual — the seven-hour York Track Challenge.

Competitors ran as many times around a 400-metre track as possible.

Huteson completed the event in second place, having run 162 laps of the track — covering just over 40 miles during the seven hours.

It was his first ultra running event.

Dan Gleave also raced in another event that was a little different to normal, taking part in a marathon relay at Milton Keynes.

His team finished third in a collective time of 3:00:21.

In the weekend’s Parkruns there were new personal bests for three Striders at the Market Rasen Racecourse run.

Alexandra and Karen Ramsdale both ran their fourth consecutive pb times for the course of 23:14 and 25:01 respectively, while AnthonyMyles ran a new best of 31:54.

At Clumber Park Simon Blacknell ran his best time for the course in 22:19.

Tonight’s Striders adult session will start outside Queen Elizabeth’s High School at 6.30pm.

Next Tuesday’s session will begin at 7.30pm on the track at The Gainsborough Academy.