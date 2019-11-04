Gainsborough runner conquers the New York City Marathon

Plucky Carl Currie, of Gainsborough and Morton Striders, turned his first overseas race into a memorable one when conquering the New York City Marathon.

It was a story of spirit and determination for Currie that had been a year in the making because he had to withdraw from the 2018 race after sustaining an injury.

He had also suffered frequent setbacks in his preparation this year, but he was undeterred and set out to enjoy the experience of The Big Apple, swapping the blue and white colours of Striders for the red, white and blue of the USA.

Time wasn’t the important factor for Currie, but he still clocked a respectable three hours, 42 minutes and 28 seconds, and he couldn’t stop smiling as he showed off his prized medal afterwards.

Closer to home, three Striders travelled to Barton upon Humber for this year’s Deepdale Dash 10K race, snd were delighted with their performances.

Despite the course’s undulating nature, Vikki Hearn returned home with a season’s best time of 52 minutes and 17 seconds, while Simon Blacknell finished in 44 minutes, 33 seconds and Chris Inman posted 47 minutes, 17 seconds.

Meanwhile, at last Saturday morning’s parkruns, there were no personal-best times to report as the weather continued to deteriorate,

However, there was a reason to celebrate for Strider Jane Saunders, who competed in her 50th parkrun at the Gainsborough event. She finished the muddy course in 34 minutes, 55 seconds.

The club’s training resumes tonight (Thursday) with an adult session, which starts outside Queen Elizabeth’s High School in Gainsborough at 6.30 pm.

Next Tuesday’s adult session will begin at 7.30 pm at the Corringham Road Industrial Estate in the town. Anyone interested is invited to pop along to find out what the club is all about. It boasts a friendly atmosphere and welcomes people of all ages and abilities.

Also, anyone interested in taking up running is invited to try one of Gainsborough’s Saturday morning parkruns, which are free and friendly. They take place every week, starting at 9 am, from behind West Lindsey Leisure Centre in the town.