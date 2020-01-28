Gainsborough All Blacks sweep Long Eaton aside to reach NLD Vase semi-finals

Gainsborough All Blacks advance into the semi-final stage of the NLD Vase after a comfortable 24-5 win against Long Eaton’s second string for the chance to play away against Nottingham Corsairs at the Nottinghamshire Sports Club.

A valiant Eaton side gave the home side a run for their money in the first 20 minutes, however, Gainsborough dominated in the scrums all through the game, at this point they were almost flirting with Eaton’s try line, the whistle blew as the referee awarded a penalty try to Gainsborough for a scrum collapse.

In the recent law changes, a conversion is exempt for a penalty try so Gainsborough received an automatic seven points. Gainsborough would have scored the try if it wasn’t for Eaton collapsing the scrum, Borough’s number 8 Mark Ellis Jnr would have been the prosperous individual.

Gainsborough trio of Matthew Meadows, Chris Mangan and Ben Watson crafted an opening for Tudor Roberts to claim the bragging rights with a second try for Borough, this would be converted by Robbie Goodyear. Watson was the last person to have the ball before Roberts, therefore, claiming an assist.

The second half saw more of the same, Gainsborough put the game beyond doubt with two more scores, Ben Watson scoring a try in which Goodyear converts also Goodyear would slot home a penalty placed kick to help Borough accumulate 24 points.

Long Eaton would score a consolation try which the resulting conversion was unsuccessful.

Gainsborough’s man of the match went to Cameron O Brien who amazingly ran after a lost cause and tackled an Eaton player who was through on goal and therefore denied the visitors of a second try.

Gainsborough’s overall performance was brilliant, they were simply exhilarating to watch, they were drilled well.

Gainsborough return to league action next week at home against Amber Valley.