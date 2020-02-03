Gainsborough All Blacks finally break Cleethorpes curse with victory

Gainsborough All Blacks completed a rare win over Cleethorpes by 27-23 at a change of home ground in Ordsall, Retford.

Gainsborough firsts have not beaten Clee in a long time. In the last five showdowns, Cleethorpes boast five wins over Borough’s zero.

Though Borough arrived with confidence following last week’s 29-3 win and look to keep up the momentum with a cup semi-final in the nearby future. Cleethorpes had beaten Worksop in their last game.

The All Blacks made a bright start, Ben Watson blew Cleethorpes away as he bulldozed his way to two tries in the first 20 minutes. Robbie Goodyear was the designated kicker for the ‘home’ side, he caressed the ball and struck both resulting conversions successfully.

However, Borough came off the gas pedal and allowed Cleethorpes into the game by scoring their first try of the day, it was not converted.

Cleethorpes made it a tight game as they brought themselves back into contention with an unconverted try and a penalty placed kick to convey them to just one point behind Borough.

At the half time interval, it was an on the edge of your seat contest, it could go either way, Gainsborough with the slight edge, 14-13.

In the second half, Borough extended their hold on the game with two further scores, Brad Beresford would knab a try that was converted by Goodyear, Goodyear also slotted home a penalty placed kick prior to Brad’s escapades. Clee scored their penultimate try which was not converted.

Goodyear of Gainsborough engendered Borough’s final score with a lovely struck penalty kick that claimed Borough an extra three points.

Cleethorpes nailed home their losing bonus point inducing try which was not converted on this occasion.

Gainsborough win, 27-23, their overall performance was mesmerising from start to finish, despite little minor lapses in concentration and discipline. Their line out play inventory is increasing by the week, having a selection at their disposal, execution of these plays is fascinating to watch.

Gainsborough play East Retford next week in another home game, it’ll be the third game at home in consecutive weeks.

Gainsborough also appreciates clubs lending them their facilities so they can play games.