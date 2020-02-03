Storm Jorge continued the recent run of disruptive weather this weekend.

However, to much relief, Jorge was unsuccessful in his attempts to cancel any running events.

This week's racing saw Striders take on more unusual racing distances, with nine and 15-mile events on offer.

Taking on the Norton 9 mile race near Doncaster was Jordan Skelly and Lauren Staves.

Skelly's fine time of 52:09 was good enough to claim fifth place overall, while Lauren Staves completed the race in 69:51.

Both of their efforts were good enough to set club record times for the distance, although there probably aren't many other nine mile events available to run.

Elsewhere David and Helen Sweeting took on the 15-mile offering of the Belvoir Challenge on Saturday, an off-road event that proved particularly tough due to the heavy rainfall.

It was so muddy in fact, that the Sweetings were forced to walk at several points of the course. Helen and David eventually crossed the finish line on 4:43:39.

At this weekend's parkruns, Ian Longstaffe took the plaudits for his notable time of 21:51 at Doddington Hall, an overall season's best time and in fact Ian's quickest since 2017.

Also running at Doddington Hall were Kev Lovett (23:59), Sarah Sanni (28:11), and Sally Williamson (34:00).

At Gainsborough only three Striders braved the rain, Stephen Saxelby (28:07), Vikki Hearn (33:32), and Jane Saunders (36:54).

And elsewhere Striders were scattered around the region with Will Lansdall taking on Lincoln parkrun in 18:48, Simon Blacknell took on Brierley Forest in 24:50, Luke Levick ran at Scunthorpe in 32:51, and Phil Marsland ran 21:40 at the Market Rasen Racecourse event.

The club's annual general meeting will take place on Monday 16th March 7:30pm at The Blues Club, and annual memberships will be due from the 1st April. Tonight’s adult session will start outside Queen Elizabeth's High School at 6:30pm. Next Tuesday’s session will begin at 7:30pm at the Corringham Road Industrial Estate. And for anyone interested in taking up running Gainsborough parkrun is free and friendly, taking place every Saturday morning at 9am from behind West Lindsey Leisure Centre.