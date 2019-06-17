Busy schedule for members of Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club

Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club members ride went for a short leisure ride on the west side of the River Trent.

The riders departed Gainsborough heading along the River Trent Cycle Path, arriving in Beckingham riders headed North through the Village to Walkeringham, the ride then progressed along Fountain Hill and Misterton.

Following the A161 the riders made their way to Graizelound where a lunch stop was made at Shepherds Place Farm Café.

Heading south following the River Trent, the ride progressed through West Stockwith to arrive in Misterton.

Joining the A161 the group made their way through Walkeringham to arrive at Beckingham , returning to Gainsborough along Old Trent Road and the Riverside Cycle Path.

The club will be attending the York Cycle Rally on Sunday, and a 25 mile champion time trial, with eight or 16 mile options, on Wednesday 26th June. Riders should meet Laughton Lane near Carr Lane (East Stockwith turning) at 6.45pm, with the first rider off at 7pm.

For information contact Trevor Halstead or Daniel Nicholson at Gainsborough Cycles 20 Ropery Road Gainsborough or telephone 01427 617752.

The club’s web site is www.community.lincolnshire.gov.uk/gainsboroughaegircycling

You can also search Facebook Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club