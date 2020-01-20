Blyton swimmers lift prestigious schools trophy

Pupils from 10 local schools competed at the Gainsborough & District Primary Schools’ Sports Association’s annual swimming gala at West Lindsey Leisure Centre.

A packed house of well over 100 spectators were treated to a fantastic evening of high quality swimming and competition.

The schools were split into three different groups depending on their size for the first half of the evening and raced in individual 50m races and 75m relay races, with front crawl, backstroke and breaststroke all swum with great technique.

It was then onto the Championship races which saw the best five or six children in the School size races compete to be crowned the fastest swimmer in Gainsborough.

With only a fingertip between the swimmers, each victor’s medal was richly deserved and will be cherished for years to come. Finally, the world-famous cannon race swam in which three boys and three girls from each school had to each swim a length to complete the race.

All schools were desperate to beat the World Record still held by Parish school in a time of one minute and 57 seconds but this year no team was able to dip below two minutes.

After the 43 races had all finished it was over to organiser and teacher John Anderson to announce the results.

Ingham won Girls Smalls School, Blyton cum Laughton Boys Small School, Sturton won both the Medium Girls and Boys, Whites Wood Academy won Large Girls and Parish won Large Boys events.

The Overall Girls Champions were Ingham with a stunning 28 points and the Overall Boys Champions were Parish.

Lastly, the Major Bell has been awarded for schools’ swimming for the past 100 years. In second place with 14 points were Scotter and with 17 points were Blyton cum Laughton in first.

Thanks were given to Gainsborough Dolphins for providing a number of volunteers, all the judges, to the lifeguards, Leisure Centre, spectators, school team managers and most importantly the children. The schools will now look forward to the English Schools Midlands gala at the end of March.

Parish swimmer Rhys Sutton was delighted that his team had won the Boys Large School trophy and the Boys Overall trophy and organiser and Parish teacher John Anderson was delighted with how the gala went.