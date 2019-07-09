Birthday party for bowls club with link to ex-England boss Graham Taylor

A village bowls club that has a curious link with the late England football manager Graham Taylor has celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Taylor was a friend of George and Hilda Sizer, who launched the Scotter club in their extensive garden back in 1969.

President Paddy Robinson, daughter of the club founders, cuts the celebratory cake. (PHOTO BY: Ray Robinson)

And when the club moved to its present location at Scotter Playing Field in 1991, the football boss, who also managed Lincoln City, Watford and Aston Villa, was asked to perform the opening ceremony, making it a memorable occasion.

Equally memorable was the 50th birthday celebration at the club, not least because the late Mr and Mrs Sizer’s daughter, Paddy Robinson, who is the current president, was on hand to cut the celebratory cake.

“We have always tried to promote bowls in such a way that everyone, from the beginner to the highly competitive player, can fully enjoy the game within a social environment,” said Mrs Robinson.

“We strive to be a progressive club and endeavour to provide the best facilities possible for bowling.

“We will continue to develop and improve the current facilities and the friendly atmosphere. The club will continue to perform an active role within the local community of Scotter for many years to come.”

About 60 past and present members attended the anniversary event, enjoying a special bowls tournament, followed by an excellent buffet.

They also paid tribute to Mr and Mrs Sizer, whose generous offer to loan two existing bowling greens and a pavilion within their private garden, next to St Peter’s Church in Scotter, gave birth to the club.

At a public meeting at the White Swan pub in the village on March 25, 1969, the offer was taken up by the Scotter War Memorial Playing Field Committee and, as a result, a small bowls sub-committee was formed with Mr and Mrs Sizer adopted as club presidents.

The greens were two of the most picturesque in the country, and the club steadily evolved and grew. Its teams joined leagues in Gainsborough and Scunthorpe, and its players took part in prestigious competitions, including national events at Skegness and Worthing. The club has even provided past presidents of the Lincolnshire Bowls Association.

To paraphrase a certain Graham Taylor, do I like that!