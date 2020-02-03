Aegir cyclists take part in club’s second reliability ride

Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club held its second set of Reliability rides for the season, as cyclists chose either to ride distances of 20, 50 miles or 50k.

Dougie chose 20 miles in time category D (two hours, 30 minutes) and returned in a time of 1:52. Daniel Nicholson cycled part of the 20-mile route returning home early due commitments.

The route of the 20-mile ride saw riders depart from 20 Ropery Road towards Lea then progressed through Knaith Park, Upton, Springthorpe, Corringham, Pilham, Blyton, Laughton and Morton returning along Ropery Road.

Trevor Halstead and Dave Jacklin chose 50 miles in time category B (three hours, 30 minutes), returning in a time of 3:27.

The route of the 50 mile ride saw riders depart from 20 Ropery Road heading out of town following the A156, A1133 to Winthorpe then through Newark, towards North Muskham then along the cycle path alongside the A1 to Cromwell. The ride progressed through Carlton on Trent, Sutton on Trent, Grassthorpe, Fledborough and Regnall. Arriving at the A57, the riders crossed Dunham Bridge then headed through Newton on Trent returning to Gainsborough along the A1133 and A156 to finish at 20 Ropery Road.

The next event, Ride to the Isle of Axholme, is on Sunday 9th February and departs from Roseway in Gainsborough town centre at 9.30am.

For information contact Trevor Halstead or Daniel Nicholson at Gainsborough Cycles, 20 Ropery Road, Gainsborough or telephone 01427 617752.