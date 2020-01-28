Aegir cyclists take on 40-mile ride to Retford

Strong winds couldn’t deter riders from Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club enjoying a pleasant 40-mile journey into Retford, with time to view the Chesterfield Canal and River Idle.

Riders departed from Roseway in Gainsborough town centre heading over the River Trent then passing through Beckingham, the ride then progressed through Sturton le Steeple then made its way through North & South Leverton.

After heading through Treswell the riders arrived at Stokeham. After the steep climb in a headwind the riders arrived at the top of Mill Hill, the downhill stretch to White Houses before the ride progressed into Retford town centre.

Arriving in Retford the riders paused for a refreshment stop at The Best Café in the Market Place.

The ride home headed out of Retford along the Old North Road the ride then progressed through Sutton, Mattersey, Wiseton then climbing to Gringley on the Hill and progressing to Walkeringhan. Arriving in Beckingham the riders returned to Gainsborough along the riverside cycle path.

Next week: Saturday 29th February, Presentation Dinner at The Trent Port 7.00pm; Sunday 1st March, 2020 2 Bridges Reliability rides 35 or 55 miles depart from 20 Ropery Road 9.30am.

For information contact Trevor Halstead or Daniel Nicholson at Gainsborough Cycles, 20 Ropery Road, Gainsborough or telephone 01427 617752; or visit the club website at www.community.lincolnshire.gov.uk/gainsboroughaegircycling.