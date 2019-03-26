Annual 10K race dedicated to memory of Strider Helen

About 1,000 competitors took part in one of the biggest events of the local sporting calendar on Sunday, the Gainsborough and Morton 10K race.

This year’s eighth edition of the event was dedicated to the memory of Helen Robinson, a former member of the Gainsborough and Morton Striders club, who died after a long battle with cancer. A minute’s applause was held before the race as a mark of respect.

More than 50 Striders took part, with the route taking in the villages of Morton, East Stockwith and Walkerith.

No fewer than 12 of them were undeterred by the strong winds and posted persional-best times for the distance.

They were: Mark Smith (42 minutes, 57 seconds), Tom Bond (43.35), Dave Garner (47.22), Audra Morris (52.10), Sally Williamson (58.01), Joan Smithson (58.00), Katy Ward (60.28), Jane Saunders (62.10), Laura Gillum (62.30), Lisa Wells (62.33), Claire Cutts (63.59) and Gemma Burrows (79.09).

The honour of the first Strider to finish went to Mat Huteson, who came home a magnificent seventh in 35.09, followed closely by James Croft, who was 11th in 36.36.

Other times included: Lauren Staves 43.43, Philip Marsland 43.52, Tim Smithson 45.20, Simon Hunt 46.15, Craig Williamson 47.05, Phil Kitchen 47.17, Shaun Boyle 49.04, Morgan Cutts 49.56, Giusi Perseu 50.36, Lee Parsons 51.34, Max Underwood-Frost 51.58, Lee Creed 52.23, Vikki Hearn 53.25, Sarah Sanni 53.42, Chloe Airey 54.24, Cliff Middleton 55.31, Emily Rice 56.05, Steve Killelay 56.11, Ian Haldenby 58.00, Karen Ramsdale 57.59, Linda Harty 59.26, Helen Sweeting 59.44, Simon Smith 60.53, Richard Wilcock 61.26, Vicky Toward 61.39, Stephen Toward 61.40, Rachel Haldenby 62.17, Hanna Bennett 62.20, Liza Willoughby 63.30, Alison Howe 63.59, Jenna Comins 64.22, Kirsty Smithson 64.22, Georgina Verran 65.18, Maureen Allen 681.4, Janet Goude 69.04, Tracey Cutts 69.47, Helen Newton 70.32, David Allen 74.38, Sheila Bowler 81.54 and Ruth Marples 81.54.

The junior fun run was dominated by young Striders, with Tom Sweeting, Charlie Burgin and Monty Drummond filling the first three places, followed by Cayden Kelsey, Alexandra Ramsdale, Jackson Lawson-Haywood, Tudor Morris, Dylan Housham, Rhys Sweeting, Dyllan Marsh and Grace Housham.