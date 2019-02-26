Worsfold enjoying strike partnership with Wilson at Gainsborough Trinity

Top scorer Ash Worsfold says he feels that a lethal strike partnership with Ant Wilson is in the making after both hit the target in Gainsborough Trinity’s victory on Saturday.

Worsfold scored two and Wilson one as Trinity hammered bottom-of-the-table North Ferriby United 4-0 to leap back into the promotion play-off places in the Premier Division of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League.

After the match, he told Trinity TV: “We had good chemistry today, and it showed with both of us scoring goals.

“Ant is as solid as a rock. He gets hold of the ball and brings everyone into play, including the wide players, and I can play off him as well. It felt really good.

“Ant had a real presence about him, and it was brilliant to have someone to play off. It was nice being the receiver of flick-ons, so I could have a few more chances.”

Worsfold’s brace took his tally of goals for the season to 19, one short of his annual target of 20, and he says he is now looking to reach 25 before the campaign is out.

But more importantly, the win lifted Trinity into the top five of the table and poised for a successful push for promotion. He said: “Yes, we are back where deserve to be, and we must keep on looking forward now.

“It has been very frustrating to be out of the play-off spots, and it had been showing in our performances.

“We lacked passion and everyone seemed to fall out of love with it.

“Now the changing room is buzzing. The music is blaring and there is a real good buzz.”

The transformation has been attributed to caretaker manager Liam King, and Worsfold agreed that he has made a big impact.

“He’s got everyone’s respect and has turned things round very quickly,” said the Trinity striker.