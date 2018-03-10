Winger marks his debut with the late winner

Relegation-threatened Gainsborough Trinity’s new manager, Lee Sinnott, hailed one of his recent signings for their performances in the dramatic 1-0 victory over promotion-chasing Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday.

Winger Nicky Walker, signed from Shaw Lane, pounced four minutes into injury-time to end a run of three matches without a win — and earn Sinnott his first three points in his second match in charge.

Fifteen minutes earlier man-of-the-match Nathan Stainfield had gone close for Trinity in a match that looked destined to finish goalless before Walker’s winner.

Sinnott said: “We were looking at what we could do to get us over the line and whether players were tiring.

“But I thought Nicky had got one last moment in him and it was a great time to score.

“You always hope you are going to get one more opportunity and he finished it off very well.

“There is a lot more to come from Nicky. He has got blistering pace.”

Henrich Ravas, who has signed a deal to extend his loan from Derby County for the rest of the season, made three early saved against Harriers.

At the other end Walker had a good effort on goal.

Ashley Worsfold also threatened for the Holy Blues in an even start.

Ravas then denied James Pearson as the side fighting relegation matched the play-off chasers.

Craig King and Brandon Fleming were both yellow carded around the half-hour as Trinity fought hard for their new manager.

Winger Walker again went close for the home side just before half-time.

Five minutes into the second half Ravas repeated his good work of the first half to keep out a Harriers’ free kick — and made further important stops around the hour mark .

Bradley Beatson’s important deflection kept the scoreline goalless when Trinity came under more pressure in the second period.

In the 70th minute the home keeper came to the rescue in a goalmouth scramble.

A minute from time Ravas punched clear a corner and then saved again — stops that proved vital when Walker struck.