‘We weren’t as fit as we should have been last season,’ says Gainsborough Trinity joint-boss Ross Hannah

Ross Hannah wants a fitter Gainsborough Trinity squad than he and joint-manager Liam King were working with last season.

Trinity returned to pre-season training last night (Tuesday) and will get their first taste of friendly action on Saturday in the Community Festival of Lincolnshire Football.

They will go up against local sides Lincoln City and Lincoln United in two 60-minute matches - half an hour each way - in a tri-team tournament held at the Northolme.

“The days are gone when people turn up and run you for a week or so,” said player-joint manager Hannah.

“Teams now are doing that with the football from the off - it’ll be a mixture of modern techniques with fitness work.

“As a footballer you want to get the balls involved quite early because when the lads see the balls it seems to have a positive impact. We’re looking to use techniques that have been successful to us, that we’ve liked and make it a good environment, but we do need to be fit.

“I don’t think we were as fit as we should have been last season.

“We need to be a lot fitter - that’s something we will work on.”

While the chance to take on their professional neighbours Lincoln City adds an extra competitive element to Saturday’s pre-season schedule.

Hannah added: “It’s a very early stage in pre-season. It’s quite unique in that there will be a competitive edge to it, which is a good thing.

“There will be local pride on the line and whenever you play against a professional team like Lincoln City you want to raise your game. We’ll only have had two sessions before the tournament on Saturday.

“It’s a great inititative to get the whole community together and with a bit of silverware on the line, it’ll be great to win that.

“Overall, we’re looking forward to the whole day.”