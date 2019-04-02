We’re not giving up the promotion fight yet, says Gainsborough Trinity defender

Recalled defender Tom Davie insists Gainsborough Trinity will keep fighting for promotion, despite the blow of their controversial defeat at Warrington Town on Saturday.

A hotly disputed, late penalty robbed Trinity of a terrific point against their fellow high-fliers, damaging their hopes of snatching a place in the play-offs.

But Davie, who slotted in at left-back on his return to the club, said the players were not prepared to give up the ghost just yet.

“We are gutted and down, but we have to pick ourselves up because we have a big game against Hyde United on Saturday,” the 24-year-old told Trinity TV. “If we get three points there, we are right back in it.

“We are not going to give up until the last game. There will be plenty of twists and turns yet.

“We will be training hard on Tuesday and Thursday ready to go again. It’s not over until it’s over.”

Davie agreed with manager Liam King that the penalty was a poor decision by the referee. “The kid just tripped on the ball,” he said.

“When the ref looks back at it on the replays, he will know it’s a bad decision that has cost us.”

Despute the defeat, fans’ favourite Davie was delighted to be back at Trinity, whom he first signed for as an 18-year-old but was released by the previous manager, Lee Sinnott, at the end of last season.

“I am buzzing to be back,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting it at all, but Kingy got in touch and I jumped at the chance to come back. I feel so at home at this club.

“The previous gaffer wasn’t having me, but that’s part of football. It’s nice of Kingy to bring me in, and I just want to push on now and cement my place.”