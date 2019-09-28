We must stop giving away sloppy goals, says Gainsborough Trinity manager Liam King after 2-2 home draw with Mickleover Sports

Manager Liam King praised Gainsborough Trinity’s battling spirit as they twice came from behind to rescue a point on Saturday.

But after the 2-2 home draw with Mickleover Sports he said his struggling side must stop giving away sloppy goals if they wanted to climb the NPL Premier Division table.

“It’s sloppy goals again... we can’t keep conceding goals like this if we want to do anything,” said King.

“We have to start cutting the errors out. It’s as simple as that.

“You are never going to get three points if you give silly goals away.

“In the first half we did well, had a lot of the ball and a lot of pressure but did not make the most of it.

“We had enough chances to win and it is disappointing. I am not protecting (the players anymore) them anymore.

“We have got a lot of experienced lads and they need to start showing it.”

Simon Russell struck in the 88th minute to make it 2-2 after Ashley Worsfold had levelled in the first half.

King added: “We just need that little break, everybody can sense it. I thought the fans were fantastic at the end even though the club has not had a great start. They are getting behind us fully.

“Everyone is giving 110% but we have got to cut out the errors.”