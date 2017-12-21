Vital league matches in bid for survival

Gainsborough Trinity will be hoping to return to league action on Saturday — weather permitting.

The visit of Darlington would be their first National League North match since the 2nd December.

It would also be their first home match since the 18th November, when the Holy Blues beat FC United of Manchester to get their season back on track after the FA Cup 6-0 home hammering by Slough Town.

Bad weather led to the postponement of two league matches since — against relegation rivals Leamington and eighth-placed Chorley — but this Saturday could be the first of three vital matches against fellow sides fighting relegation.

Trinity are 19th with 21 points from 19 matches — one point behind Darlington, but with a game in hand.

They also face second-from-bottom Boston United, who are 21st, twice over the holiday period.

Boston are two points behind Trinity and have also played one match more.

The first fixture of the double-header is on Boxing Day at Boston (3pm) with the return on New Year’s Day at the Northolme, kick-off at 3pm.