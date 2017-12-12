Trinity urge supporters to back bid to improve toilets

Supporters of Gainsborough Trinity are being urged to get online and back a bid to improve the facilities at the club’s Northolme stadium.

Trinity have applied for up to £50,000 of funding as part of a renovation programme, run by builders’ merchant, Buildbase, sponsors of the FA Trophy and FA Vase.

Chairman Richard Kane said: “We are looking to upgrade our current toilet-block, which is not disabled-friendly.”

All fans, and residents living the Gainsborough area, have to do to help Trinity is go to the Buildbase website at www.buildbase.co.uk/pitch-in-your-support. Type in your name and e-mail address and the club you wish to support. All supporters who register a vote will get a ten per cent discount on online orders from Buildbase.

Up to £50,000 of building and electrical products and equipment hire are up for grabs under the scheme, which is open to all teams playing in this seasson’s Trophy and Vase.

In the new year, six finalists will be shortlisted, three from the Trophy and three from the Vase, all depending on how many votes they receive online. They will then be invited to pitch their project to a panel of judges from Buildbase and the FA in a ‘Dragons’ Den’-style event at Wembley.

Two winners will be anounced on the day of the Trophy and Vase semi-finals in March, and they will receive their prize on the day of the Wembley finals in May, ready to start their renovation work in the summer.

Paul Roche, commercial director of Buildbase, said: “Just as our buisiness is rooted in towns and cities across the country, non-league clubs are a vital part of the local community, and the renovation programme is our commitment to helping them flourish.”

Buildbase is in the second of its two-year sponsorship of the two non-league cup competitions. Last year, Cleethorpes Town FC and London outfit Hanwell Town FC were the winners of the money from 40 applications. Refurbishment work and product specification is currently under way at both clubs, with building materials and advice provided by their local Buildbase branches.

The FA’s group commercial director, Mark Bullingham, said: “It’s great to welcome back Buildbase for a second year. The renovation programme offers a unique opportunity for grassroots and amateur clubs to implement improvements that will impact positively on their suppporters for generations to come.”

A long-established company, Buildbase is one of the UK’s fastest-growing builders’ merchants, with almost 200 branches.