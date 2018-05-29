Trinity’s new striker tells fans he loves scoring goals

The man charged with firing the goals that will send Gainsborough Trinity straight back up to the National League has been telling fans what they should expect from him.

Much-travelled striker Damian Reeves is a high-profile, close-season signing for relegated Trinity, having been snapped up by new manager Lee Sinnott from Barnsley outfit, Shaw Lane.

In an interview with Gainsborough Trinity TV on YouTube, the 32-year-old Reeves said: “I am a box player, who gets pleasure from scoring goals.

“I am one of those people who, if you put the ball in the box, more often than not, I will score.”

Reeves did just that for Shaw Lane, where he was top scorer last season, netting 23 times in 50 appearances and helping them into the First Round proper of the FA Cup and a televised tie at home to Mansfield Town.

Comparing his playing style to that of England legend Gary Lineker, he said: “My personal ambition with Gainsborough will be the same as it has been every year of my career -- to do as well as I can and to score as many goals as I can.

“We have to go out there with the intention of going straight back up to the National League North, and that should be the only aim.”

Reeves, who lives in Doncaster, started his career at the age of eight as a schoolboy at Leeds United, where he spent 11 years before being released and drifting into the non-league game.

He first played for Sinnott during the boss’s successful spell as manager of Farsley Celtic before making his name in a prolific period at Altrincham.

“I had seven good years at Alty,” said Reeves. “I did very well and scored a lot of goals, including my biggest and most important one in a 1-0 win over Barnsley in the FA Cup.

“I then moved on to Shaw Lane, which was a completely different type of club and a very different challenge to what I have been used to.

“I have had conversations with Gainsborough on previous occasions, and when Lee rang to see if I’d join, I had no hestitation and said yes.

“Gainsborough are quite local to me. They have have a decent following and a decent fan-base, and they seem like a well-run club.”