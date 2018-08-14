Trinity ready to break new ground

Gainsborough Trinity kick-off their first ever season in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League on Saturday at Nantwich Town.

Manager Lee Sinnott saw his side complete their pre-season with a 1-1 draw at Lincoln United.

Ashley Worsfold levelled just before half-time after Paul Grimes had lobbed the home side in front.

Trinity’s first home match in the Evo-Stik League will be against Mickleover Sports on Tuesday, followed by a trip to Hednesford Town a week on Saturday.

They are next at home against Matlock Town on Bank Holiday Monday, kick-off 3pm.

The Holy Blues’ first home Saturday clash is on 1st September when Lancaster City are the visitors to the Northolme.