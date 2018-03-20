Trinity frustrated by narrow defeats

A third successive defeat — and his fourth by a single goal in five matches in charge — left Gainsborough Trinity manager Lee Sinnott disappointed but defiant on Tuesday night.

Craig Lindfield’s 17th-minute run and finish was enough for relegation rivals FC United of Manchester to take all three points.

But it could have been different for the Holy Blues, who remain second bottom of National League North, if recent-signing Nicky Walker had been able to convert two late chances.

Twelve minutes from time the winger was denied after he looked certain to score following a Craig King pass.

Then in injury-time Walker was again blocked by a last-ditch tackle after working his way through.

“Little things are going against us. That happens when you are in our position and low down,” said Sinnott.

“But there are still plenty of points to play for and it’s important we look at it in a positive manner.

“We have got to keep knocking on the door and things will turn for us.

“FC were rocking a bit in the last 20 minutes, but things aren’t falling for us at the moment.”

Sinnott said after an even start his players allowed the home side to take charge.

“For the first 10 minutes both sides were feeling each other out, but then for 15 minutes we let them get the ascendancy,” the manager added.

“We had a few words at half-time and we were pushing in the second half.

“I saw a positive reaction and it is a shame that we did not start like that.

“We did have opportunities to score but couldn’t find the back of the net.

“Sometimes we are rushed going forward.”

Sinnott said the defeats since he took over had all been by a single goal, which was frustrating the players and management.

“We have to go into every game with a belief we can get something out of it,” he continued.

“It is important that we keep plugging away and let’s see what comes out.”

Trinity entertain second-placed Harrogate Town on Saturday, having won in Yorkshire in the FA Cup earlier this season after a thrilling 5-4 home defeat in the league.

The manager said: “I know Harrogate are flying high, but stranger things have happened (than us winning there).

“This is a league that we know can throw up strange results.”