Trinity facing relegation ‘cup final,’ says boss

Gainsborough Trinity face a cup final next Saturday, according to boss Dave Frecklington.

The Holy Blues, beaten 3-0 at Kidderminster Harriers after the promotion chasers punished Trinity for sloppy second half defending, travel to Leamington for a classic relegation six-pointer.

Trinity are one point above the relegation zone with Leamington one point further ahead.

“This is going to be a cup final for us,” said Frecklington.

“The next three games — (a game in hand against Chorley follows the trip to Leamington before a home match with Darlington) — are massive for us ahead of the double header with Boston over Christmas and the New Year.

“We are very level-headed and aware of where we are at.

“The game at Kidderminster was a bonus game.

“It is all about the teams in and around us and it is getting really tight

“It is exciting. We are in a relegation fight, but we knew that from day one.

“We are out of the relegation zone and we have got to focus on the positives that have got us there.”

Trinity held Kidderminster to a goalless first half, but were rocked by conceding a minute into the second period as Joe Ironside capitalised on a long ball over the top.

Fraser Horsfall doubled Harriers’ advantage when keeper Henrik Ravas could not hold an Ironside effort.

Dec Weeks completed the scoring, but Frecklington refused to criticise his players.

“I can’t fault them. They worked their socks off,” he said, describing full-time Harriers as the Barcelona of National League North for their passing ability.

The manager was disappointed, however, with the manner of the opening two goals and said his side had to defend better.