Time for Gainsborough Trinity players to stand up and be counted, says boss Liam King after FA Cup exit

Dejected Gainsborough Trinity boss Liam King said it was time for his players to stand up and be counted after they crashed out of the FA Cup with a poor performance.

Trinity lost 2-0 at in the second qualifying round — and rarely looked like scoring — as their poor start to the season continued.

Olympic, from the NPL Southern Premier Division Central, took an 18th minute lead through Jonathon Letford and clinched their fifth successive win when Mitch Clarke’s cross-shot found the net 15 minutes from time.

Afterwards King admitted his side was low on confidence.

“It was a poor performance and disappointing.

“But there are no excuses. It is upto the lads to sort it out now. They need to stand up and be counted.

“When we started the season Ross (Hannah, assistant manager) and I thought we had a good side and looked well.

“Now it is a side that is massively low on confidence at the minute. I think you can see that.

“The start of the season has been riddled with mistakes and errors. We just look shaky and it makes it harder when you are in a poor run of form.

“But all teams get it and it is a question of who is going to get us out of it.

“I will also look at myself and what I have done wrong. It is my team, I have picked it and if they are not playing well I see it as my fault.

“I am not going to keep passing the buck.”

Trinity quickly switched to a back four after being troubled by the home wide players.

“We were better after that, but they caused us problems, we struggled to get into the game and that set the tone for them.

“Towards the end of the first half and at the start of the second we looked like we might get a goal.”

King said the players were receiving lots of information before matches about their opponents, but questioned if the management duo were passing on too much information.

Trinity are back in NPL Premier Division action on Saturday when Mickleover Sports are the visitors to the Northolme, kick-off 3pm.