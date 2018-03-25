“The good thing is we are making chances”

Experienced Gainsborough Trinity midfielder Shane Clarke says his teammates need a little luck in front of goal to boost their relegation fight.

Trinity, second-from-bottom of National League North, lost 2-0 at Harrogate Town on Saturday.

But Clarke insisted: “We played some really good football.

“We have got to dust ourselves off and go again.

“The good thing is that we are making chances. We have got to take a positive from that.

“In the position we are in, confidence could be quite low, but in the dressing room it is good.

“The lads are together and we are really pushing.

“We just need to get the luck of the draw. Things need to fall for us in a good area and hopefully we can put it away.”