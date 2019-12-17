Supersub Dunne rescues Gainsborough Trinity with late equaliser

Substitute Mitchell Dunne pounced to rescue a creditable point for Gainsborough Trinity in the latest instalment of their relegation fight.

The Holy Blues were trailing 1-0 at mid-table Hyde United when Dunne finished the move of the match 13 minutes from time.

The draw was not enough to lift Curtis Woodhouse’s men off the bottom of the BetVictor Northern Premier League, Premier Division table, but it did keep them in touch with their fellow strugglers ahead of this Saturday’s home match against promotion-pushing Nantwich Town.

Woodhouse shook up his charges after the defeat against Scarborough the previous weekend, opting for two up top, switching to wing-backs and recalling James Williamson and Ross Hannah.

However, a non-descript first half saw little urgency from either side to excite the crowd of 323. Trinity’s Lloyd Allinson was the busier of the two ‘keepers, while the visitors’ best chance fell to new signing Declan Bacon.

Hyde took the lead five minutes into the second half when Jack Dyche rifled home from the edge of the box with a strike that caught Allinson off guard. And things got worse for Trinity moments later when Michael Williams went down injured and had to be replaced by substitute Shane Clarke.

However, Clarke was only just unable to apply the finishing touch to a cross by Hannah, who then fashioned a couple of openings of his own. First, he failed to find the target from close range as he cut in from the left, although his blushes were spared by a linesman’s flag, and then he swung a left-footed free-kick agonisingly wide.

At the other end, Liam Tonge wasn’t far off extending Hyde’s lead before Trinity produced their stylish equaliser. Clarke picked out Hannah, whose lay-off found Kingsley James. The midfielder split full-back and centre-back with a sublime through-ball and Dunne did the rest, slotting past the advancing ‘keeper for his first goal for the club.

The strike suddenly brought the visitors to life, and they went in search of a winner.

Bacon was denied by the feet of goalkeeper Sam French, who then beat away a fierce drive from the same player before Dyche flung his body in the way of a Clarke piledriver to ensure the spoils were shared.

TRINITY LINE-UP – Allinson/ James, Green J., Williamson, Maguire, Thornton, Green G. (Morrison 46), Williams (Clarke 52), Bacon, Hannah, Russell (Dunne 65). Subs not used: Litchfield, Chadwick.