Sunderland, Newcastle United and Middlesbrough chase Hartlepool United’s Josh Hawkes

Here’s the latest news from League One and League Two (26th April 2019).

Sunderland, Newcastle and Middlesbrough target Josh Hawkes has opened talks over a new deal at Hartlepool United.

Hawkes, who will see a one-year option triggered by the club in May, has been a revelation since being regularly selected by boss Craig Hignett.

His impressive performances have reportedly again attracted interest from the ‘North East big three’ - netting nine goals this season in 27 National League games.

Portsmouth right-back Nathan Thompson insists he and his teammates can once again ‘do a job’ on Sunderland talisman Aiden McGeady.

Thompson will be tasked with nullifying McGeady for the third time this season following the earlier meeting at Fratton Park and in the Checkatrade Trophy final.

Black Cats boss Jack Ross admitted McGeady is playing with a fractured foot in order to help their promotion chances and Thompson remains confident of keeping him quiet.

West Bromwich Albion remain interested in signing Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe, according to Football League World.

Baggies scouts have continued to make regular check-ups on the 24-year-old, who has netted 14 goals in League One this term.

Lowe was subject of hot interest from elsewhere in January from Championship clubs such as Leeds and Middlesbrough.

It is believed West Brom will make a move regardless of whether Pompey secure promotion, despite him recently signing a new deal on the south coast.

Bradford City manager Gary Bowyer is preparing another loan move for Leeds United defender Paudie Connor next season.

Bowyer will ask The Whites to send O’Connor back to Valley Parade this summer with the 21-year-old’s current loan set to expire.

O’Connor started the term under Bowyer at Blackpool but cut short his stay there in January having failed to play regularly.

Blackpool assistant Tony Grant has confirmed he will depart the club to link up with Robbie Fowler at Brisbane Roar this summer.

Grant, who only joined the club last month following the surprise departure of Gary Brabin, will play second fiddle to the newly-appointed Fowler.

The Seasiders only brought in Grant on a short-term basis and Terry McPhillips was aware he had another job lined up in the summer before he took on the role.

Scunthorpe are eyeing a permanent move for Rangers goalkeeper Jak Alnwick.

The Irons are fighting for their League One status, however, will target a swoop for the former Newcastle goalkeeper no matter what league they’re in next season.

Football Insider believes Rangers will listen to offers for Alnwick - even if current number two Wes Foderingham returns to England himself.

He has a contract with the Gers that expires next year, though wants regular first-team football after starting 39 consecutive league matches since his loan began at the end of August.

In League Two, Northampton Town boss Keith Curle says he is prepared to turn to the non-league scene in a bid to rebuild his squad next season.

The Cobblers, this week, been linked with moves for Stockport County attacker Matty Warburton and Dorking Wanderers winger Matt Briggs.

And although Curle wouldn’t confirm interest in those two players, he did hint he was open to exploring non-league.