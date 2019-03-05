Sky Bet Championship rumour mill sees trio linked with Motherwell star and Leverkusen track Middlesbrough winger

Here are the latest stories doing the rounds in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, March 5.

Millwall, Middlesbrough and Hull have joined the race for Motherwell starlet Ryan Hastie. He was linked with the likes of Leeds, Norwich, Celtic and Rangers in January. (Scottish Sun)

Bayern Leverkusen are keeping tabs on Middlesbrough winger Marcus Tavernier after reportedly watching the 19-year-old over the weekend. (Daily Mail)

It was revealed on Monday that scouts from top German teams are coming to England in an effort to find "the next Jadon Sancho". (The Sun)

Aston Villa defender Tommy Elphick is set for a six-week spell on the sidelines – hindering his hopes of earning a new contract. (Express and Star)

Birmingham City could be in line for a windfall of £2.25m – if £15m-rated Jack Butland joins Crystal Palace in the summer. (Birmingham Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday loanee Achraf Lazaar has posted an Instagram picture of him stepping up his return to fitness with the caption 'to the #goals'. (Instagram via FLW)

West Brom are continuing to negotiate a new deal with midfielder Rekeem Harper amid to interest from Premier League clubs. (Daily Mail)

Brentford defender Yoann Barbet, linked with Aston Villa in January, admits he's still not sure where his future lies as he approaches the final months of his contract. (Football.London)

Ipswich Town defender Luke Chambers is linked with a summer switch to MLS club Chicago Fire with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. (Daily Mail)

Derby County owner Mel Morris is considering selling the Rams with sources claiming he is losing around £3million a month as the owner of the Championship club. (Derbyshire Live)