Sinnott frustrated by defeat at Whitby Town

Lee Sinnott reflected on a frustrating afternoon for Gainsborough Trinity after the 1-0 defeat at Whitby Town on Saturday.

Trinity were beaten by Nathan Patton’s free-kick right on half-time and saw goalkeeper Jon Stewart sent off for two bookable offences.

All of which left Sinnott feeling disappointed going into the Christmas period.

He said: “It was a frustrating one. We’ve had decent possession during the game and then fell foul of a bit of indecision from Jon who felt the ball had come off the attacker’s boot and picked it up.

“Perhaps aside from the last seconds of the game, just before half-time is the worst time to concede and the best time to score, but we hadn’t started well and in the first ten minutes or so looked a bit too open and not tracking runners, but after that we steadied the ship before the goal arrived.

“We pushed and we puffed a bit but we needed maybe just a little more quality and adventure in the penalty area as with a bit more gambling here and there we could have taken something from the game.

“So it’s disappointing but we’ve been through these spells before where we’ve had negative results and we need to move on and pick up the gauntlet.”

Sinnott was also frustrated by the red card handed to Stewart in the last minute, his second yellow card coming after he’d rolled the ball too far forward at a free-kick, his first having been for kicking the ball away in frustration at the free-kick award which led to the goal.

Sinnott said: “There was no need for it - if you’re on a yellow card you’ve got to keep right in line and not get the attention of the referee. It was bizarre as Jon can kick the ball far enough anyway and doesn’t need to pinch a few yards, but it’s one of those things.”

Gainsborough then faced Grantham Town at the Northolme on Boxing Day, after the Standard had gone to press. They are back in action again on New Year’s Day as Basford United are the visitors.

Sinnott said: “Every run has to start somewhere so we’ll aim to get back to winning ways against Grantham as we need to climb up the table again.”

Sinnott pointed to Trinity’s yo-yo form when emphasising the need to keep consistent when in good form.

He said: “We started really well then, through little fault of our own, dropped a few places as we missed games and others overtook us.

“We then picked up and climbed the table again, before another drop in form saw us fall a few places.

“So it’s something we need to address but getting back to winning ways on Boxing Day and then with the game on New Year’s Day will be a good place to start.”