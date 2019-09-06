Sheffield Wednesday summer target agrees Fulham move, Charlton Athletic snap up free agent defender, Tottenham Hotspur legend backs Nottingham Forest promotion tilt - Championship news

Here are the latest news and rumours from around the Championship (6th September 2019).

Sheffield Wednesday’s former loanee and key summer target Michael Hector has officially agreed to join Fulham, and the deal go through when the transfer window opens in January. (BBC Sport)

Huddersfield Town have been fined £50k by the FA for wearing their controversial ‘fake’ Paddy Power kit in pre-season, a publicity stunt which dramatically backfired. (Sky Sports)

Charlton Athletic have snapped up free agent defender Adam Mathews, who joins the Addicks after impressing during a trial spell with the club. (Sunderland Echo)

Leeds United are said to have rejected multiple loan offers for their teenage striker Ryan Edmondson over the summer. The youngster on his England U19 debut against Greece last night. (Football Insider)

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has claimed that he and Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah could forge a solid strike partnership together, despite Marcelo Bielsa’s preference to play just one centre forward. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Fulham’s powerhouse striker Aleksander Mitrovic has claimed that he turned down a number of offers, including those from Premier League clubs, in the summer, as he was eager to remain at Craven Cottage. (Sport Witness)

Barnsley and Wigan Athletic are the bookies’ joint favourites to be relegated this season, while Hull City and Huddersfield Town are also both tipped to struggle. (Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson has claimed the club have a squad more than capable of achieving promotion, after going five matches without a defeat. (Nottingham Post)

Derby County midfielder Krystian Bielik has claimed he’s eager to one day play for Arsenal, and that a summer move to AC Milan fell through before he agreed to join the Rams. (Football League World)