Sheffield United: Billy Sharp close to signing new Blades deal as Chris Wilder reveals contract talks with two more Bramall Lane stars

Billy Sharp is close to signing a new deal at Sheffield United.

The Blades skipper triggered a contract extension this afternoon by playing - and scoring twice - in a 2-2 draw at Norwich City.

Billy Sharp

And Blades boss Chris Wilder revealed afterwards that talks are underway with Sharp about a new contract, as well as Enda Stevens and Jack O’Connell.

“We want our best players to stop here,” said Wilder, who handed David McGoldrick a new deal until 2021 in midweek.

“And I’m sure the lads themselves feel the same.”