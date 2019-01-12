Sheffield United 1 QPR 0: Blades go second in Championship table after David McGoldrick's winner downs Rangers

David McGoldrick scored the only goal of the game as Sheffield United beat QPR 1-0 at Bramall Lane and moved into the automatic promotion places in the Championship.

The former Ipswich striker, a free signing in the summer after his Portman Road contract expired, notched his tenth goal of the season from Oliver Norwood's exquisite cross as Chris Wilder's men closed out their fourth successive league win, despite a late onslaught from Steve McClaren's visitors.

Wilder, as expected, named new signing Gary Madine on the bench for the visit of Rangers, where the former Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton striker was joined by fellow loanee Kieran Dowell.

And the first chance of the game fell to United, when Norwood's excellent pass freed Billy Sharp in a yard of space. He elected to cut the ball back to McGoldrick, rather than take the chance himself, but his strike partner skewed the effort wide.

But the breakthrough did come when Norwood drove an inch-perfect cross into the area, and McGoldrick flicked it past Joe Lumley for his fifth goal in his last six league ames as United cut the gap on leaders Leeds, who beat Derby 2-0 on Friday night, to four points.

Third-placed Norwich scored late again to salvage a 1-1 draw at West Brom. Dwight Gayle netted his 14th goal of the season early on, but Jordan Rhodes came off the bench to rescue a point for City in the 83rd minute.

Middlesbrough maintained their position in the top six with a 2-1 win at play-off hopefuls Birmingham.