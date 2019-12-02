School youngsters prove future of football in Gainsborough is bright

Boys and girls, aged nine to 11, proved that the future of football in Gainsborough is bright after entertaining spectators at the annual primary schools’ football competition for the town.

A terrific evening saw seven teams take part in the mixed seven-a-side competition organised by the Gainsborough and District Primary Schools’ Sports Association on the Astroturf and under the lights at The Gainsborough Academy.

After 21 games and non-stop action, in which all the teams played each other once in a league format, the champions were crowned as Scotter in the main schools section, ahead of joint runners-up Morton and Whites Wood Academy, and Blyton cum Laughton in the small schools category.

A Scotter representative said: “After winning the trophy last year, we were determined to retain it. Even though we lost one match, we managed to top the league by one point.

“Morton and Whites Wood were unbeaten, but didn’t win as many as us, so we are very thankful for the three-points-for-a-win system!

“We now hope we can do Gainsborough proud in the county finals and become champions of Lincolnshire.

“The whole tournament was fantastic, as it is every year, and a real credit to the local schools and the main organiser, John Anderson.”

A spokesperson for Blyton cum Laughton, who also go on to the county finals in Skegness, said: “The children thoroughly enjoyed the competition. There was a good balance between that competitive edge and sportsmanship.”

Mr Anderson, a teacher and football coach, said: “To have so many schools enjoying two hours on football was a great advert for local primary schools’ sport.

“We were so lucky to have three confident referees who gave up their free time to enable football to flourish.

“It just shows how strong primary school sport is in Gainsborough. It was a great night and to have the three main schools separated by only one point shows the standard of football.

“We hope both Scotter and Blyton cum Laughton can do the town proud when they go to Skegness.’