Rovers teen joins Trinity backline

Teenage Doncaster Rovers full back Branden Horton has joined Gainsborough Trinity on a month-long work experience loan.

Horton, 18, has already played in the first team at Rovers.

Trinity boss Lee Sinnott said after the youngster made his debut in the 1-1 draw at Marine on Saturday: “He showed some nice touches.”

Horton said: “I was surprised to get the call (to join Gainsborough) as I am a youth team player and under-18. Coming to men’s league football is a great experience.

“There are some very good players here and if we come together we can win games.”

Sinnott and his assistant, John Reed, added: “It show the positive relationship we are building with (League) clubs around us.”