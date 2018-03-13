Relegation fight loss frustrates manager

Battling Gainsborough Trinity’s bid to climb out of the National League North relegation zone was hit by a 2-1 home defeat on Tuesday — three days after a morale-boosting victory at the Northolme.

Manager Lee Sinnott, beaten for the second time in his three matches in charge, said his players had missed an opportunity after surrendering a 1-0 lead in the 2-1 loss to high-flying Brackley Town.

“I honestly believe this was a bit of an opportunity missed. I am not saying we should have got all three points, but maybe a point,” he said.

“We have had a good chat with the players. It is important that we keep out foot down on the pedal all the time.”

Trinity, whose backroom staff worked hard to allow the pitch to pass a pre-match inspection earlier in the day, remain second bottom and three points from safety.

Wingman Nicky Walker gave Trinity the perfect start with a ninth-minute goal — three days after striking a dramatic injury-time winner to defeat Kidderminster Harriers 1-0 at the Northolme.

The ball was crossed in from the right by Craig King and, when Brackley keeper Danny Lowe failed to gather, Walker slotted in.

The visitors, pushing for promotion, levelled on the half-hour when Aaron Williams scrambled in fromt a corner.

A minute before half-time Shepard Murambeszi’s first goal for Brackley completed the turnaround.

A fine save denied Nathan Jarman an equaliser but, despite seven minutes of added time, they were unable to find an equaliser.

Sinnott added: “It’s disappointing. Our application on Saturday as excellent and that was on show tonight when we started, for the first 15 or 20 minutes.

“But when they got the equaliser. when we switched off at a short corner, that affected us a little bit.

“I didn’t go overboard when we got three points on Saturday and I won’t go the opposite way concerning this loss.

“We started by forcing errors out of Brackley, but when you dip off that pace that can cause problems.

“For some reason we went off the boil for a period of time and that has cost us.