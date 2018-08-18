Red card spoils big kick-off for Trinity

Gainsborough Trinity boss Lee Sinnott refused to be too downhearted after his 10-men Holy Blues were victims of an injury-time winner on the opening day of the Northern Premier League season.

Trinity looked to have secured a goalless draw at Nantwich Town when Steve Jones headed in the 91st minute decisive goal.

It was harsh on Trinity, who had battled with 10 men for the last 20 minutes after Nathan Stainfield was sent off for a foul on Callum Saunders as he looked to go clear.

Sinnott said: “The sending off changed the complexion of the game.

“It changed the mentality as we were looking comfortable at 0-0 and probing to see if we could get a winner.

“From what we could have gained we then tried to protect what we had because we were a man down.

“We know we should have taken something out of the game, so it is really annoying.

“Without the sending off it would have been 0-0.

“But we have to get on and deal with it. The season is up and running and there were positives.

“In the first half (attacking midfielder) Alex Byrne looked strong and they were struggling to deal with it.

“But it wasn’t our day. Things didn’t fall for us.”

Sinnott said Trinity needed to punish the home side after being in the ascendency in the opening half as they started their first game in the league.

The manager said the first seven weeks of the season would be extremely busy with midweek matches as Trinity tried to bounce back to the National League North at the first attempt.

“We want to be at the top end of the table,” he said. “The first weeks are always interesting and will give you an indication where things could lie.

“We want to return (to the National League North) and will do everything in our power to do it, but we are very aware this is a competitive leage and a lot of other clubs want to make the leap up.”