Premier League Live: Mauricio Pochettino pledges future to Tottenham Hotspur amid Real Madrid interest, Manchester City star laughs off links to rivals United, Mark Hughes set to be sacked as Southampton boss
Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can
Waiting for Video...
Mauricio Pochettino has pledged his future to Spurs, Leroy Sane has laughed off speculation linking him to rivals Manchester United and Mark Hughes is set to be sacked.
Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.