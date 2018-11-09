Premier League Live: Liverpool owner listening to offers for club, Chelsea plan £35m move for Premier League striker, Manchester City want 14-year-old South American wonderkid Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Liverpool’s owner is willing to sell the club, Manchester City target South American wonderkid and Chelsea plan £35m bid for striker. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. League One and Two Live: Duncan Watmore nearing Sunderland return, Portsmouth boss confirms interest in winger, Cauley Woodrow’s message to Barnsley fans, Blackpool set for major injury boost for FA Cup clash, Fleetwood without key man for Alfreton trip