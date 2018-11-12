Premier League live: Juventus still want to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Chelsea are interested in re-signing Nathan Ake, Juventus are to make a player-plus-cash offer for Paul Pogba and a trio of Premier League clubs chase Porto star. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Premier League Live: Liverpool owner listening to offers for club, Chelsea plan £35m move for Premier League striker, Manchester City want 14-year-old South American wonderkid