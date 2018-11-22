Premier League Live: Is this Manchester United star heading to Real Madrid? Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Manchester United star interested in Real Madrid move, Chelsea join race for centre-back and Manchester City have Sancho re-signing option. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. . Premier League Live: Liverpool and Manchester United target may be sold while Real Madrid want Man City starlet