Premier League Live: Inter could pounce for out of favour Italian at Manchester United and Newcastle United owner considering four bids Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Arsenal want Brazilian striker and Inter target Manchester United outcast. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. RUMOUR MILL: Real Madrid agree personal terms with Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard