Premier League Live: Chelsea plan bid for Barca midfielder and no Arsenal deal for Danny Welbeck . Chelsea offer star £300k-a-week, Everton boss wants Barcelona loanee to stay and Fabinho has dismissed leaving Liverpool. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League. Championship Live: Middlesbrough eye ex-Chelsea man as Stoke crash out of Checkatrade trophy RUMOUR MILL: Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is not thinking about a potential takeover of the club as he draws up his January transfer plans.