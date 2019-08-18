Positives in opening day defeat for Gainsborough Trinity manager Liam King

Disappointed Gainsborough Trinity manager Liam King bemoaned a goalkeeping error that changed the fortunes of their opening day match at Nantwich on Saturday.

Indecision by keeper Joe Green gifted Nantwich an unlikely equaliser as the Holy Blues led 1-0 and looked in control just after the hour mark.

Three minutes later the home side struck again to clinch a 2-1 win.

King said: “(For and hour) we looked well. We were in control and looked like we were going to get another goal.

“We looked solid and I am baffled as to how we lost that game.

“I can’t believe what has happened. I am not an angry manager.

“We were fully in control and then a goalie error (changed it). He has got to be better than that. Unfortunately when you are in goal and make an error it goes into the back of your net.

“The goal went in and then we had a crazy couple of minutes.

“Then it settled back down and we had chances. We played well.”

King praised striker Gavin Allott who gave Trinity the lead with a fine finish on his league debut.

“Gav had a good game and scored through a bit of brilliance,” said King. “I was happy with how we played.”