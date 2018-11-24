Perfect away performance lifts promotion challenge

Striker Simon Russell hailed Gainsborough Trinity’s 2-0 victory at Evo-Stik leaders Scarborough Athletic as the perfect away performance.

Russell and Ashley Worsfold hit the goals as Trinity claimed their third win in a week to continue their climb up the table and maintain their bid for an immediate return to National League North.

Trinity also know that if they win their two games in hand they would be level on points with Scarborough.

Russell said: “It was a brilliant result.

“They have been flying in the league and we knew it would be a tough one.

“Today and the last two results have shown what we are about.

“As an away performance it was as good as it can get.”

After the match Russell agreed that Trinity’s confidence had returned after a recent blip.

“In any sport confidence is one of the main things you thrive off,” he said.

“A little blip and things going against you can lead to a drop in confidence.

“These last three results have brought everyone up to a level where we all believe in each other and ourselves.”

Russell broke the deadlock in the 75th minute from a fine cross by Alex Simmons.

Simmons claimed another assist four minutes later when he hit the woodwork and Ashley Worsfold fired in from the rebound.

His strike — his third in successive matches and fourth in five — secured the morale-boosting victory, although it still needed a good save by keeper Jon Stewart to secure the three points.

Stewart had made two terrific stops earlier in the second half.

Manager Lee Sinnott said: “Jon did that at Bamber Bridge... that is what he is there for and that is what he brings to the team.

“That takes concentration to be pulling the big saves off.”

Sinnott also praised the vocal travelling supporters who lifted the players.

Stewart added: “Everyone is buzzing.

“We go into every game really positive and hopefully we can keep this run growing.”

Trinity will be looking to stretch their unbeaten run to six matches when Witton Albion are the visitors to the Northolme in the Evo-Stik League on Saturday.