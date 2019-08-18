Opening day defeat for Gainsborough Trinity

Gainsborough Trinity’s league season finally got under way on Saturday — but their re-run of last season’s opener ended in a 2-1 defeat at Nantwich Town.

The Holy Blues did take the lead early in the second half as summer signing Gavin Allott thumped home.

But the home side hit back with two goals in three minutes to take the points.

At the start of the second half Nathan Stainfield powered a header over the bar from a Harry Middleton corner.

Then nine minutes into the half, Joe Maguire’s ball forward found Ash Worsfold, who flicked on for Allott to force his way forward and open his Northern Premier League account for the Holy Blues.

There had been few chances in a tight first half.

After Sean Cooke went close for the home side, Trinity keeper Joe Green made two good saves.

At the other end a fierce Worsfold effort was blocked.

After the visitors took the lead they looked in control and capable of striking further goals on the break.

But they were caught out at the back as a looping cross from wing back Casper Hughes was misjudged by keeper Green.

He back pedalled andJoe Malkin took advantage of his indecision to level in the 68th minute.

Then the striker was again presented with a chance. This time Trinity’s Nathan Stainfield and Nathan Hotte collided and Malkin raced clear on to Sean Cooke’s lofted through ball to lift his finish over the keeper.

The visitors fought back but couldn’t find an equaliser to earn at least a point, despite creating chances.

Allott’s looping header from a Sam Topliss ball was tipped away.

From the resulting corner, Hotte’s goalbound effort was blocked by the keeper.

Gainsborough Trinity: Joe Green, Sam Topliss, Jamie Green, Nathan Hotte, Joe Maguire (Curtis Morrison 83mins), Nathan Stainfield, Harry Middleton (Ross Hannah 76mins), Simon Russell, Ashley Worsfold, Gavin Allott, Kingsley James.

Subs not used: Shane Clarke, Thomas Davie, Brodie Litchfield