New signings boost Gainsborough Trinity’s promotion charge

A versatile player who has experience in League Two and the Scottish Premiership, as well as scoring at Wembley, has joined Gainsborough Trinity’s push for promotion.

Liam Hughes, 26, originally a defender who has been converted into more attacking roles, signed for the Holy Blues after his contract at National League North Darlington was terminated by mutual consent.

Hughes became the third signing of interim management duo Liam King and Ross Hannah after the arrival of Ant Wilson and George Hornshaw.

Hughes was followed a day later by former Scarborough Athletic keeper Joe Green as Trinity strengthened the squad ahead of the final push for a place in the promotion play-offs.

Green had joined Guiseley at the start of last season from Scarborough and made 44 appearances for The Lions before agreeing to come to the Northolme.

He said: “It’s great to have the chance to come to such a great club. Hopefully I can add something to the team and achieve good things. Now let’s go all the way.”

King added: “It’s great to get Joe in. He will be a good addition to the squad. At this stage of the season it’s important you have the strongest squad possible and yet another signing helps our strength in depth as we push for a play-off place.”

Talking about the acquisition of Hughes, who made more than 100 appearances in League Two for Cambridge United at the start of his career before a spell in Scotland with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, the interim manager said: “He is a versatile player who is a good addition to the squad as he can play in numerous positions.

“He has got bags of experience at the level above and the Conference Premier.”

Hughes, who scored for Cambridge in the Conference Play-Off Final at Wembley to help the club return to the Football League after an eight-year absence, said: “I am happy to sign and looking forward to hopefully helping the club get back to where it belongs.

“I hope I can add to what is already a good squad.”