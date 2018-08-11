New signing wants to win promotion

New signing Alex Byrne says he can’t wait for Gainsborough Trinity’s new season to start on Saturday — and is already targeting promotion.

Trinity, relegated for the first time in their 145-year history in April, will begin the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League season looking to break another record — winning the club’s first ever promotion.

Winger Byrne, 25, who played well for Shaw Lane for the last two seasons and was signed after spending time at the Jamie Vardy V9 Academy, said: “ The main thing for me is (getting) promotion.

“I missed out on the play-offs last season by one point.

“This season I want to go one step further and get promotion — winning the league or through the play-offs.

“We want to get the club back iton the Conference (National League North).”

Byrne admitted it would not be easy for Trinity, however. “There are some goods teams and some money being thrown about,” he said.

“South Shields, Scarborough, Hyde United... there are a lot of big teams and no disrespect to anyone I have not mentioned.

“There could be as many as eight teams potentially winning the league.

“Hopefully Gainsborough will be up there.”

Byrne has targetted scoring 15 goals and making 15 to 20 assists, but said if he did not hit his targets and Trinity won promotion he would be happy.

The winger said he joined the Holy Blues after being approached by assistant manager John Reed.

“I came down to watch the game (frindly) against Chesterfield and it made up my mind (to come) — fantastic facilities, great fans and, from that moment, I knew I was going to sign for Gainsborough,” he said.

“I think I can bring a lot of creativity to either wing.

“Last season I got a fair few assists and chipped in with some goals.

“I am looking to try to emulate that and score and set up as many as I can.”