New managers enjoying a busy pre-season

The countdown is already on to Gainsborough Trinity’s first pre-season friendly after a hectic first three months in charge for new management duo Liam King and Ross Hannah.

They will lead the Holy Blues out against Lincoln City and Lincoln United in the Community Festival of Lincolnshire Football on Saturday, 6th July at the Northolme with a new-look squad.

It has been a busy start to the summer for the rookie management duo, with 15 of their expected 18-man squad already in place.

They said it had been a positive end to the season under their short time in charge, following the dismissal of Lee Sinnott, despite the disappointment at missing out on the Evo-Stik League play-offs.

Manager King said: “That’s why the chairman asked me and Ross to take this position. We enjoyed it, learnt a lot along the way and are really looking forward to next season.

“Obviously it has been a busy few weeks recruiting and we are enjoying it.”

His assistant, Hannah, also told GainboroughTrinityTV: “We set high standards for ourselves and the lads in the dressing room did as well.

“The aim was to get in the play-offs, but we just missed out (on the last day of the season).

“But overall it was a good end to the season and we look to build on that for next season.”

The management duo’s first ‘business’ of the close season was persuading leading scorer Ash Worsfold to sign on the dotted line to stay with Trinity.

Central defensive duo Nathan Stainfield and Joe Maguire quickly decided to extend their time with the Holy Blues, as did Simon Russell and Tom Davie.

The new faces to the club were led by the signing of Nathan Hotte from Alfreton, Jamie Green from Handsworth Parramore and non-league ace marksman Gavin Allott.

Two former Guiseley players, keeper Joe Green and midfielder Kingsley James, joined the Trinity revolution before full back Sam Topliss left Cleethorpes Town to sign for King and Hannah.

Teenage striker Elliot Wilson and wingman Rod Orlando completed the signings so far.