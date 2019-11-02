New Gainsborough Trinity manager Curtis Woodhouse proud after 2-2 draw at FC United of Manchester

New Gainsborough Trinity manager Curtis Woodhouse was frustrated but proud after his side claimed a precious point in his first league match in charge.

Trinity were twice ahead at FC United of Manchester, but needed a terrific late save by debutant keeper Lloyd Allinson — one of five new signings — to claim a point in their fight against relegation.

The result was a tonic ahead of this weekend’s FA Trophy clash at Tamworth away in FA Trophy — after a 4-0 Trophy win in Woodhoue’s first match at the helm.

“It was frustrating (not to win). The lads gave everything, put bodies on the line, and I am proud of them. We were running on fumes at the end,” he said.

“From the position we got ourselves into at half-time (leading 2-1) I am disappointed not to come away with three points.

“But as a starting point I couldn’t be happier. It’s a great building block, to go away and win 4-0 (the previous Tuesday) and then to come here to a good side and be disappointed not to come away with all three points.

“I asked the lads how they felt and everyone said disappointed. That’s good because that’s how I felt so we are all on the same page.

“We have only been here for a week or 10 days so there is loads more work to do. But overall from the game I feel proud.”

Woodhouse has already strengthened his squad with five new faces.

Twenty-two year-old centre back Will Thornton, from Guiseley, has joined on an initial month loan deal, and winger Mitchell Dunn has come from Sheffield FC, where he had scored eight goals in 14 starts this season.

Another Guiseley player, keeper Allinson, has joined on dual registration forms.

Teenage central midfielder Billy Chadwick is on loan from Hull City, while all-action midfielder Michael Williams, who has signed from Sheffield FC, will miss the next two matches through suspension.

Dunn, Allinson, Thornton and Chadwick all started at FC United, where Trinity created the first chance and were very unlucky not to take the lead.

Simon Russell beat the offside trap and went one on one with Cameron Belford, only for his chip to hit the bar and Dunn to eventually fire wide from the loose ball.

The visitors got a deserved 21st minute breakthrough when a fine pass from right back Kingsley James found Gavin Allott, who knocked the ball past the keeper and then scored his fourth goal in two games.

But on the half-hour Jordan Buckley levelled after Trinity failed to clear a free kick.

There was another blow for the visitors when new signing Dunn went off injured in the 42nd minute.

But his replacement, former assistant manager Ross Hannah, quickly restored Trinity’s lead with his first touch 10 seconds after coming on.

In a scrappy second period Tunde Owolabi levelled for the home side 15 minutes from time and in injury-time new keeper Allinson made terrific stop to secure the precious point.

Talking about striker Allott, Woodhouse added: “You won’t get any better than Gav. I made him the captain and he is repaying me. He was outstanding, scored his goal and ran his socks off.”

The manager also paid tribute to the unselfish running of Hannah.