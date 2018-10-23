New faces at Blues

Gainsborough Trinity slipped to a second league defeat in four days on Tuesday, despite the boost of new signings.

Striker Jonny Margetts, who rejoined Trinity for a third spell, on loan from Boston United, started the 1-0 home loss to leaders Scarborough.

Earlier in the day Trinity revealed a trio of signings, including teenage keepers Marcus Dewhurst, on loan from Sheffield United, and James Pollard, who has dual registration with Maltby.

Dewhurst went straight into the first-team after Jon Stewart’s injury at South Shields on Saturday, but he was beaten by James Walshaw’s looping 59th minute header.

The keeper, an England under-17 international, had earlier made a fine stop to thwart the striker’s fierce drive.

Manager Lee Sinnott said: “Having represented his country, it shows what other people think of him (Dewhurst) and we are really grateful to Sheffield United for allowing him to join us.”

Talking about former Lincoln City striker Margetts, the manager added: “I worked with Jonny when I was at Altrincham.

“He’s a bright forward who works angles to get shots away.

“He’s aggressive in the way he wants to score goals. He’s hungry and still only 25.

“Margetts has a good pedigree, like the others do, and he’ll supplement what we have already, really well.”