Nathan Hotte signs for Gainsborough Trinity

Vastly experienced utility player Nathan Hotte has become the first permanent signing of new Gainsborough Trinity manager Liam King — and immediately targeted a promotion tilt.

Hotte will be part of a squad determined to get Trinity back into National League North after narrowly missing out on the Evo-Stik league play-offs last season.

“I am delighted to have signed for Gainsborough,” he said.

“I have known Kingy for a few years and know the type of person he is.

“As soon as he got in touch I was very interested in coming.

“Hopefully I can bring a lot of experience and leadership to the team that can see us go one better than last season and at least make the play-offs and try to get Gainsborough back where they belong.”

Hotte signed for King and his assistant, Ross Hannah, after his contract expired at Alfreton Town in National League North.

The management duo described the experienced centre back or central midfielder as a winner.

“We are delighted to get Nathan on board,” King said. “He is a proven winner who I’ve had the pleasure of playing with for a couple of years.

“He can play both centre midfield and centre half, so gives us more options in those areas — and is a great lad in the dressing room and team.

“Nathan is the type of player that Ross and I are looking for and will continue to look for throughout our recruitment.”

Hotte, 34, was part of the North Ferriby and Halifax sides that won promotion from the National League North.

The news followed the confirmation by Trinity that Simon Russell and Thomas Davies would be staying at the club.

Long-serving Russell made his 172nd appearance for the club last season — 38th in the all-time appearance charts.

Davie is in his third spell with Trinity.

The duo’s decision means that five of last season’s squad have already committed to the 2019-20 campaign following the re-signing of key striker Ashley Worsfold, who struck 22 goals last season, and defenders Nathan Stainfield and Joe Maguire.